NBA Gambling Bust suspect Terry Rozier released on bond after federal court appearance

The Brief Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested Oct. 23 in an FBI investigation into alleged illegal gambling schemes. Rozier was released on bond after his $6 million home was used as collateral. Rozier's next court appearance is Dec. 8 in federal court in Brooklyn.



Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier appeared in Federal Court in Orlando Thursday, after he was arrested in connection to an FBI sports gambling investigation. Rozier, who's played in the NBA for 10 years, was arrested as a suspect in connection to an FBI gambling probe known as "Operation: Nothing but Bets."

He faces charges of conspiracy to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

What happened at Rozier's Federal Court appearance?

What we know:

Rozier, who was in federal court Thursday afternoon, was described as wearing a black hoodie, basketball shorts and sneakers, with chains around his ankles, FOX 35's Matt Trezza reported.

Rozier was among 34 people who were arrested Oct. 23 in connection to the FBI's investigation. Others arrested include Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and former NBA guard and coach Damon Jones.

He was released on bond after he put up his Florida residence – valued at $6 million – as collateral. Rozier was also required to surrender his passport, any guns he owns and was ordered to not have contact with others directly involved with the case.

What's Rozier accused of?

The backstory:

Rozier was allegedly involved in a scheme to manipulate statistics in order for his alleged co-conspirators to profit from prop bets.

The FBI received information from a confidential source who recorded over 3,000 phone calls and meetings with the targets of the investigation, Fox News Digital reported. Undercover agents were introduced to the "targets" by the source and participated in the "rigged" poker game, FOX Digital said.

The investigation was tied to a probe into members of the La Cosa Nostra crime families, Fox News Digital reported.

Rozier didn't play during the Miami Heat’s game on Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic. His lawyers called him at 6 a.m., Thursday to tell him FBI agents were in the lobby of his hotel and a press conference was held in New York shortly after.

Under previous investigation

Rozier's lawyers said he was previously under investigation in 2023, but nothing turned up.

Press conference discusses accusations

"They placed wagers on ‘unders,’ on players to score less, rebound less, assist less, using information that was not yet public," New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in an Oct. 23 press conference.

How much money was involved?

By the numbers:

The FBI said the investigation involved tens of millions of dollars in fraud, theft and robbery.

"It’s not hundreds of dollars. It’s not thousands of dollars. It’s not tens of thousands of dollars. It’s not even millions of dollars," Patel said. "We’re talking about tens of millions of dollars in fraud and theft and robbery across a multi-year investigation." — Kash Patel, FBI director

What they're saying:

FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News that the 34 people who were arrested – including several NBA coaches and players – used their positions in power to rig gambling systems for their own benefit.

"Day in and day out, this FBI is following the money — and today is the result of that outstanding work," Patel told Fox News Digital in an exclusive statement. "This operation involved an expansive effort across 11 states arresting 34 subjects, including multiple NBA players and coaches, who allegedly took advantage of their own positions of power to rig gambling systems for their own benefit — eventually funneling money to La Cosa Nostra, enriching some of the most notorious criminal networks in the world. That ends today — and the FBI’s efforts to make sure gambling operations of all kinds stay within the law are only beginning. Thank you to the outstanding men and women of the FBI who pursued this case and followed the facts accordingly."

NBA, NBPA release statements

What we know:

Following Rozier's arrest, the National Basketball Association and National Basketball Players Association released statements to FOX 35.

"We are in the process of reviewing the federal indictments announced today. Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups are being placed on immediate leave from their teams, and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities. We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority," an NBA spokesperson said.

"The integrity of the game is paramount to NBA players, but so is the presumption of innocence, and both are hindered when player popularity is misused to gain attention. We will ensure our members are protected and afforded their due process rights through this process," an NBPA spokesperson said.

The other side:

Ifrah Law PLCC, who represents Rozier, criticized the prosecutors for not having an open line of communication.

James Trusty of Ifrah Law PLCC provided a statement to FOX saying, "We have represented Terry Rozier for over a year. A long time ago, we reached out to these prosecutors to tell them we should have an open line of communication. They characterized Terry as a subject, not a target, but at 6 a.m. this morning they called to tell me FBI agents were trying to arrest him in a hotel."

What's next:

Rozier's next court appearance is set for Dec. 8 in Brooklyn federal court.