Freight train slams into semi-truck stalled on tracks in Florida

A cargo train collided with a semi-truck stuck on the tracks early Wednesday morning in Brevard County, pushing the truck approximately 50 yards down the rails, authorities said. Remarkably, no one was injured in the crash.

What we know:

A cargo train collided with a semi-truck stuck on the tracks near Lake Washington Road in Melbourne, Florida, early Wednesday morning. The train pushed the truck roughly 50 yards down the tracks, but no injuries were reported. The truck driver was able to escape seconds before the impact, and no train crew members were hurt. Florida East Coast Railway crews began track repairs Thursday and implemented a "slow order" to protect workers while train traffic resumed cautiously in the area.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about why the semi became stuck on the tracks or whether any mechanical issues or driver error were involved. It’s also unclear how fast the train was traveling at the time of the collision. Melbourne police are still investigating and have not said if any citations or charges are expected.

The backstory:

The collision occurred during early morning hours, prompting a quick response from local authorities and rail workers. Witnesses at the crossing saw the crash unfold in real time. Melissa Katz, who was stopped at the rail arms, captured the moment on video. The train hit the semi shortly after the crossing gates had lowered, giving minimal time for warning or prevention.

Local perspective:

The incident has raised renewed attention to railroad crossing safety in Brevard County and beyond. Experts say many drivers are unaware of the blue-and-white emergency signs posted at every railroad crossing, which provide a direct number to alert the railroad operator of emergencies. Rail consultant Jim Kowalski emphasized that contacting the number first—rather than calling 911—can speed up response time and possibly prevent such collisions.

What they're saying:

Crews worked through Thursday afternoon to inspect and repair the damage, ensuring the tracks are safe for future travel.

"It was very scary," said witness Melissa Katz.

Katz, who was waiting at the crossing when the arms came down, captured video of the dramatic impact.

"It literally felt like a movie, to be honest," she said. "I had never seen that in person."

According to Melbourne Police, no injuries were reported between the truck driver or the train crew.

"All of it has to be inspected and checked out to make sure it’s in good operating order," said Jim Kowalski, a railroad safety consultant.

As a precaution, a "slow order" has been issued in the area to ensure rail workers' safety, meaning trains will move more slowly for the next several days.

Kowalski urged drivers who witness a stalled vehicle on the tracks or any obstruction to call the phone number on the blue and white emergency notification signs posted at all railroad crossings across the U.S.

"Calling 911 is great, but then 911 has to make another call [to notify the railroad]," Kowalski explained. "We’re just adding minutes into the important factor of getting the trains notified that there's a problem at the crossing."

What you can do:

Melbourne Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact their Traffic Enforcement Division.

