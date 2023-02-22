Pine Hills Shooting Timeline: Man accused of killing Orlando journalist, child, and injuring 2 others

A man in custody suspected of fatally shooting a Spectrum News 13 journalist, a 9-year-old, and injuring two others is now suspected in another deadly shooting that took place the same morning in Pine Hills.

The 19-year-old suspect, Keith Melvin Moses, was detained Wednesday afternoon and detectives are trying to piece together the motive behind the deadly shootings that they believe are connected.

Timeline of the Pine Hills shootings Wednesday

At 11 a.m., a woman in her 20s was shot and succumbed to her injuries. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said, "Our homicide detectives responded to that scene, conducted follow-up, collected evidence, and developed good leads on a suspect, in that case, this morning.

At 4:05 p.m. two crime scenes were discovered on Hialeah and Harrington Streets.

On Hialeah Street, deputies said they located two men who had been "in or near a vehicle." They were both a Spectrum News Reporter and Photographer who were on the scene to cover the homicide from Wednesday morning.

On Harrington Street, a woman and her 9-year-old girl were also shot inside their home.

Deputies reported that both Spectrum News Reporters were taken to the hospital and one had died from his injuries. The other remains in critical condition

Sheriff John Mina reported shortly after that the 9-year-old girl had succumbed to her injuries also.

Sheriff John Mina held a press conference Wednesday evening and said Moses has been charged with murder and there are more charges to come.

"We have detained the person believed to be responsible for the murder this morning as well as the shooting this afternoon," Sheriff Mina said. "He is being formally charged in the murder from this morning, and we expect additional charges for the shooting of the four people this afternoon."

Video from SKYFOX showed more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles over the neighborhood, as well as an ambulance and a fire truck. FOX 35's Marie Edinger recorded video of an Orange County forensics van showing up to the shooting scene.

"The suspect is not saying much right now," the sheriff said. "It's hard to know if he was targeting this news crew. Again, that will all be a part of our investigation. I was out at there at the scene and the vehicle doesn't really look like a news vehicle to me, but then again, there was a photographer there so that's possible.

Moses' prior criminal record shows he was arrested and charged with possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia in November 2021, but the charges were later dropped.

"He was detained and arrested near that area right after the two shootings, said Sheriff Mina. "A very good description was given out, deputies located him in the exact same clothes that he was wearing during the shootings and once they did detain him, homicide detectives who were familiar with him from the previous cases said, 'Yeah, that's our same guy from the earlier homicide.'"

Deputies found a handgun on Moses after arresting him which they believe will link him to all three shootings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.