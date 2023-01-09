Mount Dora murders: Suspect in elderly couple's deaths previous worked at retirement community, records show

Vickie Williams, the woman accused of killing an older couple at a retirement community in Mount Dora, Florida, previously held jobs at a retirement community and a rehabilitation facility in Georgia, records show.

According to those records, Williams worked at The Marshes of Skidaway Island, a retirement community in Savannah, Georgia, in 2012, and later worked at a rehabilitation facility in 2014. What is not clear is what type of position she had at both places.

Williams has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80, who were found dead inside their home on New Year's Eve within the gated community of Lakeside of Waterman Village.

Police said it appears that Williams randomly attacked the Getman's and that she had no connection to Mount Dora, the Getman's, or Central Florida. A motive in the killings has not been released nor has police shared how the couple died, only mentioning that it was homicide.

FOX 35 reached out to The Marches of Skidaway Island, where records show Williams previously worked. An assistant for the community's HR manager said they were unable to release any information without Williams' consent.

RELATED STORIES:

Other questions remain about security at the senior living community.

Mount Dora Police shared that Williams, 50, was spotted on the property at least three times between Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. She knocked on the door of another resident and asked to use their shower and left when that resident hit their panic alarm, police said. She was spotted again near the property via surveillance video and another time, tried to walk through the security gate but was denied, police said.

FOX 35 requested an interview with Mount Dora Police to discuss security concerns, but that was denied, citing the ongoing investigation.

Williams was arrested last week in Georgia driving the Getman's vehicle, police said. She was extradited back to Florida, where she had her initial court appearance in front of a judge and was ordered to be held without bond.

FOX 35 spoke with Central Florida security expert, Dave Benson, to ask if Williams’ past history working in nursing facilities could indicate the killings of the Getmans were a crime of opportunity vs. a crime of passion. It should be noted that Benson is not affiliated with the investigation.

"There’s a comfort level with that type of community and with that type of facility that someone like her would know her way around," Benson said generally.

"There is an inherent vulnerability oftentimes with these facilities, and so she may have a subconscious comfort level going back to a location like this," he said.

Williams’ next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 30, where she is expected to be formerly arraigned on those charges.