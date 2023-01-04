'For me, it’s just a shock': Friend of slain Mount Dora retirees said she treasured brief time with couple

As police continue to investigate what they are calling the double-murder of a couple at a Central Florida retirement community, friends and relatives of the victims are expressing great sadness and shock over their loss.

Detectives with the Mount Dora Police Department said Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80, were murdered inside their residence at the gated Waterman Village Retirement Senior Living Community.

"He loved talking about Sharon and his life. They were so happy in Mount Dora," said friend Carole Doxtater. "I just hope they didn’t suffer. And I'm praying for his kids – a boy and girl – and two grandkids."

The couple's surviving son and daughter, Anthony and Brittany, released a statement, which read in part, "We are stunned, devastated and heartbroken by the horrific murder of our parents."



Doxtater said she met the couple during a recent Honor Flight from the Villages and Darryl served in the U.S. Army. "He was just beside himself when he had seen all the war memorials and things he hadn’t seen before."

She described Darryl as a kind gentleman and said Sharon was, "Sweet, sweet, and Darryl just worshiped the ground she walked on. They were married for 58 years."

Doxtater said she was supposed to meet them for dinner last week. "For me, it’s just a shock."

Police continue to investigate the case and released video of the couple’s car, captured on a surveillance camera at 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. "I know that car because I’ve seen them drive that car. It was kind of upsetting seeing this person drive their car," Doxtater explained.

She said she will never forget her time with the Getmans. "He had so many amazing stories from different trips like playing golf on Mount Kilimanjaro. It was fascinating."

While a person of interest has been taken into custody, no official arrest has been made.



