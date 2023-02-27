Mount Dora murders: State intends to seek death penalty against Vickie Williams

Florida prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty against Vickie Williams, the woman accused of violently killing an older couple inside their home in a retirement community in Mount Dora.

In a court filing last week, the state formally said it intends to seek the death penalty should Williams, 50, be convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of Darryl and Sharon Getman, aged 83 and 80, respectively, who were both found stabbed to death on New Year's Eve inside their home at the gated Waterman Village Retirement Community.

Williams is also charged with grand theft auto. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to online court records.

The state listed five aggravating factors in its reasoning, including that the alleged crime was "especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel," the victims were "particularly vulnerable" due to age or disability, and that the alleged crime was committed for "pecuniary gain,' or money.

The Getman's adored the Mount Dora community, their children said, and have lived in the city for more than 20 years.

"They were enjoying their golden years staying active and spending time with their many friends. We appreciate all the support we have received. It just shows how well thought of our parents were," they said in a statement, previously shared with news outlets.

An arrest affidavit described what appears to be a violent encounter inside the home with both Sharon and Darryl suffering serious injuries to their bodies. The report said a butcher-style knife was in Darryl's abdomen when detectives found him, and that he had defensive injuries.

Police said Williams was spotted wandering around the retirement community multiple times between Dec. 30 and 31, and on one occasion, knocked on another resident's door and asked to take a shower before that resident pressed her panic button.

At some point, Williams allegedly returned, killed the Getman's, and then left in their vehicle. Williams was found days later in Savannah, Georgia parked at an train station with the Getman's vehicle, police said.

Police said they located the missing vehicle using license plate readers and by pinging one of the victim's cell phones, which was left inside the vehicle.

Records appear to show that Williams had had a decades-long criminal history, including 24 arrests in Ohio or South Carolina. Those arrests ranged from misdemeanors to felonies, including assault, criminal trespassing, theft, robbery, receiving stolen property, and domestic violence.