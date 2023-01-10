Mount Dora murders: How detectives found missing vehicle, suspect in alleged double murder

The woman accused of killing an elderly couple at a retirement community in Mount Dora, Florida on New Year's Eve was tracked to Georgia using license plate readers and cell phone pings, according to newly-released documents.

Sharon and her husband, Darryl, 80 and 83, respectively, were found dead inside their home on New Year's Eve after a neighbor found it suspicious that their garage was left open. When deputies arrived, they found the couple inside their home with severe injuries, including stab wounds, and their 2019 Kia Soul missing.

The alleged suspect, later identified as Vickie Lynn Williams, was arrested in Savannah, Georgia after she was found days later with the Getman's Kia Soul parked at an Amtrak station, according to the report. She was extradited back to Florida and booked into jail on two counts of first-degree murder, police said. A judge ordered her to be held without bond.

Mount Dora Police said the Getman's Kia Soul was captured on surveillance video exiting the retirement complex around 2 a.m. on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, 2022, and issued an alert to other law enforcement agencies to keep an eye out for it.

Several hours later – around 4:30 p.m. – the vehicle passed a license plate reader in Greenville, South Carolina and then Hardeeville, South Carolina – more than 500 miles away, the report said.

On Jan. 1, 2023, two license plate readers picked up the Kia Soul around Savannah, Georgia, according to the report.

Sharon Getman's son told detectives that his mom kept her keys in the ignition of the Kia Soul and also kept her cell phone and purse in the vehicle, the report said. So, detectives also began to ping that cell phone, which pinged locations in Savannah, Georgia, according to the report.

On Jan. 2, Georgia detectives found Williams and the Kia Soul parked at an Amtrak train station in Georgia, the report said. Williams was arrested without incident.

The documents do not provide details about a possible motive. However, Mount Dora Interim Police Chief Michael Gibson previously told reporters that it appears this was a random crime. He said Williams does not appear to have any connections to the Getman's, Mount Dora, or Central Florida.

Authorities also reportedly went to Ohio where family members of Williams were shown surveillance photographs captured at the Lakeside At Waterman Village retirement complex. Those family members reportedly identified Williams in multiple photographs, according to the report.

Signs of a violent attack

Details in the report also suggest that the Getman's were killed during a violent attack.

The report said both of the Getman's bodies had severe injuries to their heads and stomach and that Darryl Getman had defensive wounds. A butcher-style knife was still inside his abdomen when detectives found him and his wife, the report said.

RELATED STORIES:

Detectives said there bloody footprints were found inside the house and inside the garage. They also found blood stains on a washcloth inside the guest bathroom, believed to be where the suspect allegedly tried to clean herself, according to the report.

A glass display case was found knocked over in the foyer, the report said.

"Stunned, devastated and heart-broken"

Last week, the Getman's children said in a statement distributed via the Mount Dora police department that they were "stunned, devastated, and heart-broken" over the deaths of their parents.

"We are stunned, devastated and heart-broken by the horrific murder of our parents," Anthony and Brittany Getman said in a joint statement. "If there are words to describe what has happened and its impact to our family and the community, we have not found them."

"They were enjoying their golden years staying active and spending time with their many friends. We appreciate all the support we have received. It just shows how well thought of our parents were," the statement read.

The family said it was also confident in the police department's investigation.