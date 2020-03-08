More 'presumptive positive' cases of coronavirus in Florida, including 1 in Central Florida, health officials say

Several news cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, have been announced in Florida, health officials say.

The three newest 'presumptive positive' cases of coronavirus have been identified by the Florida Department of Health. One is in Manatee County and the person is reportedly isolated and being appropriately cared for. Another is in Okaloosa County. The patient, identified as a 61-year-old woman, has a recent history of travel and is isolated currently. The third patient is in Volusia County, is a 66-year-old woman and also has a recent history of travel.

The patient in Volusia County is Central Florida's first 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus. She will be quarantined until she is clear.

As of Sunday morning, there are 19 positive cases of COVID-19 tied to Florida. The Florida Department of Health says that 11 of those are Florida residents, five of those are Florida residents in other states or countries, and one is a non-Florida resident in Florida. 278 others are currently being monitored for the virus.

There have been two deaths so far in Florida due to the coronavirus. Both were in their 70s with underlying health conditions.

China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy have previously been identified as areas of concern for coronavirus. The Florida Department of Health is now asking that anyone who has traveled on a river cruise in Egypt from February 4th through the 18th self-isolate for at least 14 days as well. 40 passengers of the cruise tested positive for COVID-19, including two in Florida.

Florida Governor DeSantis has activated a Level II to coordinate the state's response to COVID-19. He asks that critical support be provided to the Florida Department of Health and county health departments.

“I have directed the Division of Emergency Management to activate to Level II to ensure our state has all the necessary resources engaged as we respond to COVID-19,” said Governor DeSantis. “It is critical that we proactively coordinate all state resources to mitigate the threat and contain COVID-19. I urge all Floridians to take necessary precautions and follow hygiene guidelines issued by the Surgeon General and Florida Department of Health.”

The symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms sometimes don’t show for two to 14 days after infection.

To prevent exposure, avoid contact with people who are sick. Health officials advise that you also regularly and effectively wash your hands, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, cover sneezes and coughs with tissues, and stay home if you are sick.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have. It may also be beneficial to wear a face mask prior to an appointment. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be.

If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.