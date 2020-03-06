State: 2 deaths related to coronavirus confirmed in Florida

article

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) on Friday confirmed that two people have died from the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. One case is out of Lee County in Southwest Florida and the other is out of Santa Rosa County in the Panhandle.

Earlier in the day, the state had four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida. There are an additional five repatriated cases of Florida residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health tweeted. Repatriated cases are those who are from Florida but are being quarantined out of state.

Late Friday, the state announced two new presumptive positive cases in Broward County.

The last case reported was an elderly patient from Santa Rosa County who tested "presumptive positive" for the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that case early Friday. This patient later died.

Currently, the health department says they have 51 cases pending testing results.

Florida residents in-state who have died from COVID-19: A Confirmed status is given when the Presumptive Positive sample is then confirmed by the CDC. 2 Florida residents in-state who have tested positive 6 Florida residents awaiting pending test results 88 Florida residents currently being monitored: The number of people under public health monitoring includes those at risk of having been exposed to COVID-19 who are monitoring their health under the supervision of public health officials. 278





