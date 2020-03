VP Pence: 21 people on Grand Princess cruise ship positive for coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence announced on Friday that 21 people on board the Grand Princess cruise ship have tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Thursday 46 passengers and crew on the ship were swabbed and those samples were flown to a laboratory in Richmond. The results came back Friday afternoon confirming that 21 people on the Grand Princess have the virus.

Pence said among those tested, 24 people tested negative and one test was inconclusive.

Of the 21 positive cases, 19 of them are crew members and the two others are passengers.

The 951-foot ship is currently located about 100 miles off the San Francisco Bay.

The vessel embarked on its second trip from San Francisco to Hawaii on Feb. 21 with 3,5000 passengers aboard. The Grand Princess cruise ship was supposed to make a stop in Mexico on Thursday, but the call was canceled after reports of a cluster of coronavirus cases in Northern California tied to the ship.

Guests were treated to room service and were told to remain in their staterooms as they waited for the test results that later determined the coronavirus was ciruculating among them.