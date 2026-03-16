Daytona Beach shootings: 4 shooting incidents under investigation, police say

The Brief Four shootings happened over the weekend in Daytona Beach, police said. It comes amid the annual Spring Break rush to Florida. Police said the four shooting incidents are separate investigations and do not believe any of them are connected to reports of massive crowds at Daytona Beach over the weekend.



The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating four separate shootings that happened over the weekend.

Police said none of the shootings are believed to be connected to videos showing massive crowds of people running across Daytona Beach over the weekend.

The shootings come as thousands of people flock to Florida for their annual Spring Break trips.

Here's what we know.

Incident 1: The Joint shooting

Police responded to The Joint around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning for reports of a shooting.

Police said a suspect "became aggressive, prompting several females within the venue to deploy mace." The man then fired a gun, which caused panic inside the club and people to run away.

No one was hurt, but several people were hurt while running out of the building.

Incident 2: Nova Road shooting

Around 12:44 a.m. on Saturday, police were alerted to a person being shot at 244 N. Nova Road in Daytona Beach. Police said the person was rushed to the hospital and, at last check, was in stable condition.

Police said a suspect has not been identified. Citing the preliminary investigation, police said it appears the alleged shooter is not from the area.

The person shot was also not from the area, police said.

Incident 3: Kingston Avenue and Flinders Avenue

On Saturday night, officers responded to Kingston Avenue and Flinders Avenue for reports that someone had been shot.

Police said a victim was found with two gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital.

Police said it appears there was an argument between two people which ended in a shooting. Officers are working to identify and find the alleged suspect.

Incident 4: S. Atlantic Avenue

On Saturday night, around 11:15 p.m, officers responded to 2 S. Atlantic Avenue for reports of a large fight and a weapons complaint, police said.

According to the investigation, police said there was a large, multi-person fight in front of Cruisin' Cafe. During the fight, someone pulled out a gun and began shooting.

One person was shot. She was taken to the hospital, police said.

Police are still looking to identify and find the suspect.

Sheriff: People crushed water bottles to make them sound like gunshots at Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach Police and Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said there was no shooting on Daytona Beach over the weekend, prompting mass crowds of people to begin running.

"There were zero gunshots on the beach. Because what they were doing was crushing a water bottle to make it sound like a gunshot to stampede the crowd," he said.

"I was out there, the chief (of Daytona Beach Police Department) was out there. We were in the middle of it. People might not want to hear this, but everybody we came into contact with was polite."

Sheriff: 133 arrests

Sheriff Chitwood said a total of 133 people were arrested at Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach over the weekend. He said 84 people were arrested in Daytona Beach and 49 arrested at New Smyrna Beach.

Daytona Beach Police: We do not believe there to be an ongoing community threat

What they're saying:

"At this time, the Daytona Beach Police Department will not be releasing any additional information or conducting any interviews" - Spokesperson for Daytona Beach Police Department

"Authorities do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community. Investigators are aware of several videos circulating on social media related to incidents that occurred over the weekend. Detectives are actively reviewing those videos as part of their ongoing investigations and encourage anyone with information to come forward."

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding any of these shootings is asked to contact the Daytona Beach Police Department or Crimeline:

Detective Luis Campoverde: campoverdeluis@daytonabeach.gov or (386) 671-5232

Detective Andre Walker: daytonabeach.gov or (386) 671-5229

Text DBTIPS to 274637

Crime Stoppers: 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).