Body of teen found after canoe capsizes at Lake Jessamine, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A teen boy's body was found after officials reported him missing two days ago after a canoe capsized in an Orange County lake.
The sheriff's office identified the teen as 17-year-old Eduardo Durante on Wednesday, March 18.
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The backstory:
Deputies responded to a report of a capsized canoe around 1 p.m. on Monday.
According to a preliminary investigation, four teens were canoeing on Lake Jessamine when the boat overturned. Three teens were rescued, but a fourth, Durante, could not be found.
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The sheriff's office and Orange County Fire Rescue used multiple boats to search the water and the shoreline to find Durante. The search continued on Tuesday.
"We are mourning his loss and extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his family," the agency said in a release on Wednesday.
What we know:
Details surrounding what led to Durante's death weren't released at this time.
The sheriff's office said the case is still open while investigators wait to receive autopsy results.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office and previous FOX 35 reporting.