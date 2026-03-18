Days-old baby goat allegedly stolen from Space Coast family fair in Palm Bay: ‘Not going to survive’

The Brief A local petting zoo is pleading for the safe return of their week-old baby goat. The goat named Bella was allegedly stolen from a family fair in Palm Bay. Time is running out to save the baby who is too young to survive without her mother’s milk.



A week-old baby goat was reported stolen from a family fair in Brevard County, and its owners say the animal may not survive without urgent care.

The goat, named Bella, was last seen Sunday night at fairgrounds near a Harley-Davidson store off Interstate 95, according to Angela Kerns, founder of Angela’s Petting Zoo.

The backstory:

Angela Kerns, the founder of Angela’s Petting Zoo, said the team had to shut down early due to storms. When they returned on Monday morning, the pen that should have held two babies was missing one.

Bella is the twin to another baby goat, Benji. He's been devastated and crying more since his sister went missing.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

"I’m kind of shocked actually, because nothing like this has happened around here before," Kerns said. "I wasn’t expecting to wake up and not find her anywhere."

Stable hand Mikayla Bass, who first discovered Bella was gone, believes the goat was intentionally taken rather than wandering off or falling victim to a predator. Both Kerns and Bass live on-site at the fairgrounds and heard no commotion overnight.

"There’s no coyotes out here in the middle of the fair, so and we would have heard it cry," Bass said.

No other animals at the petting zoo were taken or injured, which also makes the women think Bella was targeted.

"She’s a cute goat and anyone would love to have a cute little goat as a pet," said Kerns.

Police investigation

The Palm Bay Police Department confirmed with FOX 35 an official report was taken on Tuesday, but the investigation hit a dead end. Because the theft occurred overnight following a storm, there were no witnesses in the area.

"We’re keeping our eyes open around here," Kerns said. However, police say they currently have no leads due to a lack of surveillance cameras in that specific area of the fairgrounds at the time of the incident.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Kerns is working to install security cameras on her tent and at the fair’s entrance to monitor who is coming and going for the remainder of the event, which runs through March 29.

Race against time

The most urgent concern is Bella's health. At only a few days old, she is strictly reliant on her mother’s milk for survival.

"She’s most likely not going to survive [without her mother]," Bass warned.

Kerns emphasized that whoever has the goat likely doesn't realize how fragile she is. "If someone inexperienced has her and thinks she’s going to eat grass, grain or human food – that’s not the case," Kerns said.

How to help

What you can do:

Watch for Bella. Look for a week-old goat with a caramel coat, brown eyes and white spots.

Contact authorities if you have any information regarding Bella’s whereabouts or saw anything suspicious at the Palm Bay fairgrounds on Sunday night, please contact the Palm Bay Police Department with more information.