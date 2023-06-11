Monday marks 7th anniversary of tragic Pulse nightclub Orlando shooting

Monday marks the 7th anniversary of the tragic shooting at Pulse nightclub in downtown Orlando during LGBTQ Pride month when a gunman shot and killed 49 people and injured 53 others.

The Seven-Year Pulse Remembrance Week runs from Saturday, June 3 to Monday, June 12 fostering community-wide events such as a 4.9K Rainbow Run, a community blood drive, bake sales, and charity bingo.

Last year, many gathered photos, notes, messages, and tributes to post at the interim memorial outside of Pulse nightclub. This year, the annual commemoration of the 49 lives lost at Pulse will be held indoors at the Doctor Phillips' Center's Steinmetz Hall.

The event is free and open to the public, but guests must go to the Dr. Phillips website to reserve a ticket. It runs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday evening.

Pulse Memorial

The Orange County Regional History Center will also host the Pulse Memorial crosses from Saturday, June 10, through Monday, June 12, in honor of the 49 lives taken on June 12, 2016.

The viewing of the memorial will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Monday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Pulse Memorial crosses at the Orange County Regional History Center

In early May, onePULSE, the nonprofit foundation established to create a permanent memorial and museum to honor the victims, decided that they needed to scale back plans for having an onsite memorial on the grounds of the former nightclub.

Plans for a permanent memorial on the nightclub property fell through when the foundation was unable to reach an agreement with Pulse owner and onePULSE founder Barbara Poma, her husband, Rosario Poma, and their business partner, Michael Panaggio, the foundation said.

In April, the onePULSE Foundation, the nonprofit charged with building the memorial, announced that its longtime founder Barbara Poma had left the organization.

Barbara Poma was succeeded as executive director of the onePULSE Foundation by Deborah Bowie in May 2022 and had begun pivoting her focus on the foundation’s national fundraising efforts – part of a new leadership transition that began in 2021, according to the foundation.

Bowie said new plans for a memorial are still in the works, but compared to the originals, which ballooned to $100 million, those plans had to change and would be scaled down.

She said the new plans would use an existing warehouse on the museum's property, though it's still being determined on where to specifically build the memorial – closer to the nightclub, the museum, or somewhere in the middle?

Victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting

Stanley Almodovar III, 23

Amanda L. Alvear, 25

Oscar A. Aracena Montero, 26

Rodolfo Ayala Ayala, 33

Antonio Davon Brown, 29

Darryl Roman Burt II, 29

Angel Candelario-Padro, 28

Juan Chavez Martinez, 25

Luis Daniel Conde, 39

Cory James Connell, 21

Tevin Eugene Crosby, 25

Deonka Deidra Drayton, 32

Simón Adrian Carrillo Fernández, 31

Leroy Valentin Fernandez, 25

Mercedez Marisol Flores, 26

Peter Ommy Gonzalez Cruz, 22

Juan Ramon Guerrero, 22

Paul Terrell Henry, 41

Frank Hernandez, 27

Miguel Angel Honorato, 30

Javier Jorge Reyes, 40

Jason Benjamin Josaphat, 19

Eddie Jamoldroy Justice, 30

Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, 25

Christopher Andrew Leinonen, 32

Alejandro Barrios Martinez, 21

Brenda Marquez McCool, 49

Gilberto R. Silva Menendez, 25

Kimberly Jean Morris, 37

Akyra Monet Murray, 18

Luis Omar Ocasio Capo, 20

Geraldo A. Ortiz Jimenez, 25

Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, 36

Joel Rayon Paniagua, 32

Jean Carlos Mendez Perez, 35

Enrique L. Rios, Jr., 25

Jean Carlos Nieves Rodríguez, 27

Xavier Emmanuel Serrano-Rosado, 35

Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz, 24

Yilmary Rodríguez Solivan, 24

Edward Sotomayor Jr., 34

Shane Evan Tomlinson, 33

Martin Benitez Torres, 33

Jonathan A. Camuy Vega, 24

Juan Pablo Rivera Velázquez, 37

Luis Sergio Vielma, 22

Franky Jimmy DeJesus Velázquez, 50

Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon, 37

Jerald Arthur Wright, 31

People from around the country continue to travel to Orlando to honor the victims of the shooting. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer tweeted about an artist who came to share his love for the victims.