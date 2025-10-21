Police searching for missing 13-year-old Daytona Beach girl
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Daytona Beach.
Jaylen Glass is described as having blonde hair and being 5 feet, 7 inches tall. Police say she weighs about 140 pounds.
The backstory:
According to police, Jaylen was last seen leaving the Hinson Middle School area. She was reportedly wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, shorts and dark-colored shoes.
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone with information about Jaylen’s whereabouts to contact the Daytona Beach Police Department.
The Source: The information was shared by the Daytona Beach Police Department on its Facebook page.