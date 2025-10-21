Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for missing 13-year-old Daytona Beach girl

Published  October 21, 2025 8:51pm EDT
Daytona Beach
The Brief

    • Daytona Beach Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.
    • Jaylen Glass was last seen leaving the Hinson Middle School area.
    • The teen is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 140 pounds.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Daytona Beach.

Jaylen Glass is described as having blonde hair and being 5 feet, 7 inches tall. Police say she weighs about 140 pounds. 

The backstory:

According to police, Jaylen was last seen leaving the Hinson Middle School area. She was reportedly wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, shorts and dark-colored shoes. 

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information about Jaylen’s whereabouts to contact the Daytona Beach Police Department

The Source: The information was shared by the Daytona Beach Police Department on its Facebook page.

