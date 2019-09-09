Search underway for Florida teen last seen over a week ago
Law enforcement is searching for a missing Florida teen.
Missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez placed on FBI's Most Wanted list
A 5-year-old girl believed to have been kidnapped from a Cumberland County park last week has been placed on the FBI's Most Wanted list of missing or kidnapped persons.
Amber alert issued after 2-year-old boy is abducted by 'armed and dangerous' father, deputies say
UPDATE: An Amber Alert triggered in California for a missing toddler, who police say was abducted by his father, has been canceled after two bodies were found near a remote campground, investigators said Monday.
California Amber Alert for boy, 2, and father called off after bodies found near campground: police
An Amber Alert triggered in California for a missing toddler, who police say was abducted by his father, has been canceled after two bodies were found near a remote campground, investigators said Monday.
Missing 12-year-old Altamonte Springs girl found
UPDATE: Lisa 'Alana' Pearce has been located. She is reportedly well and will be reunited with her family.
Search for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, enters third day; reward offered
An Amber Alert remains in effect for Dulce Maria Alavez, the 5-year-old girl who police believe was lured from a Bridgeton, New Jersey park earlier this week.
$5,000 reward offered in missing NJ girl case
A $5,000 reward was being offering for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in the kidnapping of Dulce Maria Alavez.
Florida teen missing, last seen near West Florida Hospital
A Florida teen is missing and was last seen several days ago near a hospital.
Florida mother, her four children missing for about six weeks
A Florida mother and her four young children have not been seen or heard from for about six weeks.
Search underway for 12-year-old Florida boy
The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says that 12-year-old Kardyaire Jamel Holmes is missing.
Police searching for missing 14-year-old Florida boy
Police are searching for a missing Florida teen.
Orlando police searching for missing elderly woman with Alzheimer's
The Orlando Police Department is searching for a missing elderly woman.
Hillsborough deputies seek info on three missing kids
Deputies are hoping you can help them find three missing Hillsborough County children.