Menu: Speciality foods and drinks coming to Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando is back this year and with tastier treats than ever before.

After skipping its 2020 event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Universal Orlando Resort said that Halloween Horror Nights will return on Friday, September 3rd. The horror event will operate until Sunday, October 31st, giving guests almost two months of spooky fun.

In addition to ten frightening haunted houses, five scare zones, and two thrilling shows, there will be plenty of specialty food items and drinks for park guests to enjoy.

Menus across the park will offer items inspired by the biggest names of this year’s event, including Netflix’s ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ slasher film ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,’ horror classic ‘The Bride of Frankenstein,’ and Halloween Horror Nights icon ‘Jack the Clown.’

Below are some of the items that will be for sale during the horror event, as described by the theme park company as:

‘THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE’

Stuffed Brisket Grilled Cheese: Shaved smoked brisket and pepper jack cheese, topped with pickled onions, Davina tomatoes, and garlic aioli served on country loaf bread

Jalapeño Bacon Grilled Cheese: Bacon-wrapped stuffed jalapeño poppers and cheddar cheese pressed between fresh country loaf bread

Tempeh Reuben and Sauerkraut: Tempeh, vegan swiss cheese, and sauerkraut drizzled with 1000 Island dressing on rye bread

Poison Tea Party: An iced tea and lemonade-based rum punch with mountain huckleberry and allspice notes

Stuffed Brisket Grilled Cheese (Photo from Universal Orlando Resort)

Poison Tea Party (Photo from Universal Orlando Resort)

‘THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE’

Roasted Lamb Spit: Juicy lamb fresh off the spit served with spiced garlic pickles and white bread

Severed Ribs: Delicious sliced sticky ribs with BBQ sauce

Roasted Lamb Spit (Photo from Universal Orlando Resort)

‘THE BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN’

Bride of Frankenstein’s Swirl: Served in a black waffle cone

Flammkuchen: Crispy flatbread topped with crème fraiche, thinly sliced onions, and smoked bacon

Reibekuchen: Savory potato pancake with apple sauce, crispy pumpernickel crumble, crème fraiche, and chives

Bride of Frankenstein’s Swirl (Photo from Universal Orlando Resort)

JACK THE CLOWN

Jack’d Donut Slider: Black Angus beef patty topped with bacon jam and American cheese on bourbon glazed donuts

Dr. Pinetti’s Confetti Battered Oreos: Oreo cookies hand dipped in confetti cake batter that are fried until golden and dusted with powdered sugar

Tiny’s Twinkies: Deep fried hand battered Twinkies with cream filling and topped with powdered sugar

Jack'd Donut Slider (Photo from Universal Orlando Resort)

WICKED GROWTH: REALM OF THE PUMPKIN

Field of Screams Gyoza: Dumplings filled with spicy ground turkey and butternut squash

Pumpkin Guts (vegan): Sautéed zucchini and butternut squash noodles with hazelnut "brown butter," sage, parsley, and toasted hazelnuts and pumpkin seeds served out of a squash ring

Dulce Pumpkin Spiced Churro: A dessert favorite filled with flavors of the season and the popular caramelized milk confection

Pumpkin Guts (Photo from Universal Orlando Resort)

REVENGE OF THE TOOTH FAIRY

Bourbon Candied Pork Belly: Skewered thick cut bacon coated in an apple bourbon candy coating

Monte Cristo Waffle Stick: Waffle on a stick filled with ham and swiss cheese covered in powdered sugar and raspberry melba

Beer Floats: Floats complete with vanilla soft-serve ice cream, whipped cream, and topped with either a dried orange wheel or large pieces of peanut brittle

Bourbon Candied Pork Belly (Photo from Universal Orlando Resort)

Beer Float topped with a dried orange wheel (Photo from Universal Orlando Resort)

Beer Float topped with peanut brittle (Photo from Universal Orlando Resort)

OTHER FAN-FAVORITES

Pizza Fries: Fries piled high with sausage, pepperoni, marinara sauce and loads of cheese

S’mores Fries: Sweet potato fries drizzled with melted chocolate, graham cracker crumbs, and marshmallows

Twisted Tater: Potatoes twisted around a stick and covered in flavors like sour cream and chive, seasoned salt, garlic parmesan, or ghost pepper. Guests can also try the ‘Blood ‘n Guts Twisted Tater’ with chili and roasted red pepper queso

In addition, Universal Orlando Resort said that there will be specialty-themed doughnuts at Voodoo Doughnut at Universal’s CityWalk. They include:

Bride of Frankenstein: A marble cake doughnut dipped in chocolate and vanilla icing.

Dracula’s Kiss: A yeast doughnut tossed in powdered sugar with a cherry filling.

Bride of Frankenstein Voodoo Doughnut (Photo from Universal Orlando Resort)

Dracula's Kiss Voodoo Doughnut (Photo from Universal Orlando Resort)

Universal Orlando Resort said that there will be ten haunted houses at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights:

Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House: Based on the Netflix series, 'The Haunting of Hill House,' this maze reportedly takes guests on the dark journey that the Crain family experienced in the show. Iconic scenes will be brought to life, including the Red Room and the Hall of Statues. Guests must escape the home before falling victim to it.

Beetlejuice: Beetlejuice was actually the first "ghost host" of Halloween Horror Nights in 1991, when it was called ‘Fright Nights. Being that this is a milestone year, Universal Orlando said that Beetlejuice is back in a maze inspired by the 1988 film. Guests will move through iconic scenes, facing the film's characters and the Maitland home’s haunted attic, model graveyard, and Dante’s Inferno Room.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Universal Orlando said that this haunted house is inspired by the 1974 slasher, ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.’ Guests will attempt to outrun Leatherface and his chainsaw while moving through scenes from the film.

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives: This maze picks up where the 1935 classic film left off – with the Bride becoming a scientist and starting her mission to revive Frankenstein's Monster. Guests will be entwined in her battle to find eternal life. Last year, Universal Studios opened this house for guests to enjoy during the day.

Halloween Horror Nights Icons: Captured: Halloween Horror Night has been hosted by numerous icons throughout the last 30 years and they will reportedly join together for this haunted house, displaying horrifying moments from event legends like ‘The Caretaker,’ ‘The Director,’ ‘The Usher,’ ‘The Storyteller,' 'Jack the Clown,' 'Chance,’ and more.

Welcome to SCarey: Horror in the Heartland: Carey, a town featured in previous Halloween Horror Nights events, will come back in this maze. Universal Orlando said that there will be a combination of stories that pay homage to the town’s history. For example, vampires from ‘The Hive,’ the decrepit from ‘Dead End,’ and characters from ‘Leave it to Cleaver’ will return.

Case Files Unearthed: Legendary Truth: Legendary Truth is another story from Halloween Horror Night’s past, the theme park company said. This year, guests will step into the shoes of private eye Boris Shuster as he searches for clues to a series of strange occurrences in New York City. Along the way, there will be ghouls, poltergeists, and other terrors.

The Wicked Growth: Realm of the Pumpkin: Universal Orlando said that the Pumpkin Lord will welcome guests into a maze of traditional Halloween domains, including a haunted house, a graveyard, and a witch’s cottage — all overrun by ghastly pumpkin growth.

Puppet Theatre: Captive Audience: Guests will reportedly find themselves in a theatre located in early 1900’s San Francisco. Pasek’s Puppet Troupe will be practicing for their next performance when they spot guests "trespassing" into the theater. They must escape or face being turned into life-sized marionettes.

Revenge of the Tooth Fairy: Guests will uncover the darker ritual behind the childhood tradition, Universal Orlando said. Evil creatures will greet them and attempt to extract their teeth by force. Last year, Universal Studios also opened this house to enjoy during the day.

In addition, there will reportedly be five scare zones for guests to enjoy:

Crypt TV: Based on the show ‘Crypt TV,’ this scare zone will reportedly confront guests with monsters that have overtaken San Francisco. They include, ‘Look-See,’ the ‘Sunny Family Cult,’ ‘Harclaw,’ and ‘Miss Annity.’

30 Years, 30 Fears: Legendary characters from past Halloween Horror Night events will reportedly take over the Avenue of the Stars for a reunion of creatures, monsters, and chainsaw-wielding fields.

Seek and Destroy: Universal Orlando said that guests will find themselves in a New York dystopia where an alien cyber regime, led by ‘The Controller,’ has taken over and is scanning the city for humans and turning them into fuel.

Gorewood Forest: The Terra Queen returns as she takes root in Central Park, transforming it into the ‘Gorewood Forest,’ the theme park company said. Guests will have nowhere to hide from her minions, who look to harvest fresh blood for the Queen to feed on.

Lights, Camera, Hacktion: Eddie's Revenge: Jack the Clown’s brother, Eddie Schmidt, will reportedly return to Halloween Horror Nights to film a gory Hollywood sequel featuring real monsters, vampires, evil clowns, creatures, and other horrific beings from the event’s past.

Then, when it is time to take a break from the frights and screams throughout the park, Universal Orlando said that there will be two all-new shows to enjoy:

Marathon of Mayhem: Carnage Factory: The theme park company said that this is an all-new show on Universal Studios' lagoon that features ‘Jack the Clown,’ icons from Halloween Horror Night’s past, and frightening scenes from films and series like ‘The Haunting of Hill House, ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,’ Universal Monster classics, and more.

Halloween Nightmare Fuel: Nocturnal creatures, aerialists, and fire performers reportedly join together for a performance set to the beat of rock, metal, and electronic music.

In addition, the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store from last year will return for guests to purchase specialty merchandise, unique treats, and more. Universal Orlando Resort shared a sneak peek at its inside on Twitter.

The tribute store will also have specialty food items for purchase. They include but are not limited to:

‘Jack the Clown’ and ‘Chance’ mason jar treats

Graveyard cupcakes

Pumpkin cocoa bomb

Jack the Clown Mason Jar Treat (Photo from Universal Orlando Resort)

Chance Mason Jar Treat (Photo from Universal Orlando Resort)

Graveyard Cupcake (Photo from Universal Orlando Resort)

Frankenstein Cupcake (Photo from Universal Orlando Resort)

Bride Wedding Cake (Photo from Universal Orlando Resort)

A ticket separate from daytime admission is required to attend Halloween Horror Nights. Single-night tickets are on sale and begin at $70.99. Prices fluctuate based on the date you attend.

If you would like to attend multiple nights, there are a variety of multi-day tickets on sale. These include:

Rush of Fear Pass: Admission to Halloween Horror Nights for the first 16 nights of the event. $129.99 per person plus tax.

Frequent Fear Pass: Admission to Halloween Horror Nights for every Sunday through Thursday and the first weekend. $159.99 per person plus tax.

Frequent Fear Plus Pass: Admission to Halloween Horror Nights for every Sunday through Friday and the first and last Saturday. $189.99 per person plus tax.

Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass: Admission to every night of Halloween Horror Nights. $284.99 per person plus tax.

Visit the Universal Orlando website to make a purchase.

