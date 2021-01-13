Menu: Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando to kick off February 6th

article

Universal Orlando Resort Mardi Gras is coming back this year with a menu featuring dishes from across the globe.

'Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval' will take place at Universal Studios Florida from Saturday, February 6th until Sunday, March 28th.

There will be more than 70 dishes and 13 beverages for park guests around the globe.

For example, there will be:

Cajun dishes like crawfish boil, jambalaya, beignets, and more

Carnaval dishes like pernil and mofongo from Puerto Rico, a vegan pholourie from Trinidad, and tobago and jerk chicken from the Bahamas

Pork schnitzel sliders and bavarian pretzels from Germany, iconic paella mixta and leche frita from Spain, and Belgium liege waffles from Belgium

Other dishes from Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Italy, France, and more

In addition to the festive menu, the park will be decorated and there will be a Big Easy bash in the streets with dancers, performers, and musicians, and countless beads.

Universal Orlando Resort is currently offering any guests who purchase a two-park annual or seasonal pass will receive three extra months for free. Florida residents can also purchase a one-day, two-park ticket and receive three extra days free.

