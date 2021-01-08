Universal shares new photos of Jurassic Park VelociCoaster ride vehicles

article

Universal Orlando posted some new photos of its highly anticipated Jurassic Park VelociCoaster.

Some of the photos were released in December, but this week, Universal tweeted some more photos suggesting that fans use them as cellphone backgrounds.

"Ready for the hunt? You will be with these Jurassic World VelociCoaster ride vehicle backgrounds," the theme park tweeted.

The thrill ride is currently under construction at Universal's Islands of Adventure and will open in summer 2021.

"This new species of roller coaster touts a series of intense maneuvers that will send guests catapulting up to 70 mph and more than 150 feet in the air with the swiftest of prehistoric predators.

"That’s an impressive looking train there," said Seth Kubersky, co-author of the Unofficial Guides book series.

The video reveals the train with bright LED lights and no shoulder restraint.

"This is going to flip you upside down with nothing but a lap bar and physics holding you into your seat," Kubersky added. "The ride is going to have two high-speed launches and from what I hear at least one of them is going to have special effects involving velociraptors," said Kubersky.

We showed the video to coaster enthusiast Eric Rummeles

"It looks powerful, for sure, yeah, it looks cool, I like the LED lights on it," said Eric Rummelles, roller coaster fan.

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster will be the world’s first coaster based on the blockbuster franchise and will feature an original story "that expands upon the thrills, dinosaurs, and environments fans have seen on the big screen.