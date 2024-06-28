Melbourne shooting suspect 'declared war against the United States' in 911 call on himself: police

Police have released the 911 call audio from the suspect involved in the "active shooter" situation that unfolded in Melbourne earlier this week.

The audio, obtained by FOX 35, reveals that the suspect, who was identified by police as 47-year-old William Banks Jr., "declare[d] war against the United States of America" in the minutes before he allegedly opened fire at the Pentagon Garden Apartments on Babcock Street and Strawbridge Avenue on Wednesday. Banks was eventually shot and killed by police, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

"You guys are corrupt. I'm done. I've had it with you all, and this is it. I'm making my stand right here, I'm doing what nobody else will do. I do this for all Americans," Banks said to a dispatcher just before 8 a.m.

He then gave his address and apartment unit to the dispatcher and said, "Come get it."

The dispatcher then asked Banks if he had any weapons in his possession, and that's when the man hung up the phone.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Police continue to investigate the "active shooter" situation that unfolded in Melbourne on Wednesday morning.

Here's the full transcription of the 911 call obtained by FOX 35:

Dispatcher: 911, what's the location of your emergency?

Banks: This is not really an emergency. This is me, William Joseph Banks Jr., stating that I declare war against the United States of America because of the pedophilia, the atrocities against its own people, the veterans, the homeless, the immigration, everything. You guys are corrupt. I'm done. I've had it with you all, and this is it. I'm making my stand right here, I'm doing what nobody else will do. I do this for all Americans. Every voiceless, every person, every kid that's been missing. Every child that has gone missing. I'm doing this for them. You can find me right here: [address] in Melbourne, Florida. Come get it.

Dispatcher: Do you have any weapons, sir?

*call ends*

"Do you have any weapons, sir?" — 911 dispatcher

Minutes later, police responded to the apartment complex for a wellness check. Banks was barricaded in his apartment and began shooting at officers immediately after they pulled up to the scene, according to Melbourne Police Chief David Gillespie.

"They didn't have the opportunity to knock on the door," Gillespie said, adding that no officers were injured in the shooting.

As officers took cover, another pair arrived to the apartment and Banks allegedly fired off additional rounds out a window toward them.

The situation came to an end when officers shot at Banks, who came out of his apartment unit armed with a weapon, police said. Officers tried to provide medical aid, but he died from his injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting, which is standard protocol.