Suspect shot, killed by police after 'active shooter' situation at Melbourne apartments: officials

A suspect was taken into custody and later died after Melbourne police said he was shot after engaging in gunfire with law enforcement at an apartment complex in Melbourne on Wednesday morning.

Melbourne Police Chief David Gillespie said the suspect – who has not been identified – exited the unit he had barricaded himself in and started shooting at police officers. Several police agencies fired back at the suspect, shooting him "multiple times," injuring him.

No police officers were hurt in the shooting, Gillespie confirmed.

The Melbourne Police Department first reported the incident as an "active shooter situation" in a post on X.

Police said they received a 911 call around 8:30 a.m. from a concerned person about a suspicious individual at the complex located near Babcock Street and Strawbridge Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were immediately met with gunfire from the suspect, police said, and officers were able to retreat uninjured.

"They didn't have the opportunity to knock on the door. So, again, we're very fortunate," Gillespie said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ An "active shooter" situation is unfolding in the city of Melbourne, Florida, at an apartment complex near Babcock Street and Strawbridge Avenue, according to police.

Authorities said the officers did not return fire when the suspect first started shooting at them and instead took a defensive position, setting up a perimeter and containing the scene.

SWAT law enforcement officers and crisis negotiation teams tried to get the suspect to surrender and safely resolve the situation.

At some point, Gillipsie said the suspect came out of the apartment unit and started firing shots at police, and that's when multiple officers from at least two police agencies shot back.

He was taken into custody but ultimately died of his injuries, officials said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.