Man shot by police after trying to enter Melbourne airport, get on plane: officials

A man who tried to gain entry to the Melbourne Orlando International Airport was shot by police officers on Friday morning, according to officials.

The incident happened at around 9 a.m. after the man tried to gain access to airport property and make his way onto a plane, Renee Purden, the airport's chief of police, told reporters late Friday morning. He was unsuccessful and left the airport, where he was eventually located by police.

Police found him on the outside perimeter of the airport near the Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport hotel inside his vehicle. The man allegedly had a weapon in the car, which caused officers to fire off shots, Purden said.

The subject, whose identity has not yet been released, was transported to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Melbourne on Friday, June 28, 2024.

No officers were injured in the shooting, Purden said.

There was also a dog inside the man's car, which was taken into custody by Animal Services who responded to the scene, according to police. The dog is doing fine.

Both the airport and hotel are secure and open for operation. No flights were delayed as a result of the incident, police said.

The Melbourne Police Department is assisting the airport's police department with the crime scene and investigation. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the officer-involved shooting, which is standard protocol.

This is a developing story.