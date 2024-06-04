Man on scooter shot, killed in Melbourne, police say

Police said a man on a gas-powered scooter has died after he was apparently shot overnight in Melbourne.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers found a male in the area of Grant Street and Ryoland Street who appeared to have crashed his gas-powered scooter, Melbourne police said in a news release.

At the same time, 911 calls were reporting shots fired in the area.

Officers discovered that the male, who had died at the scene, had been shot, police said. First responders attempted to help the man, but he had already died.

Police have not identified the man, pending notification of his family.

Officers searched the area for a suspect, but did not locate anyone. Police did not immediately release details or a description on a potential suspect nor the circumstances that may have led up to the shooting and subsequent crash.

