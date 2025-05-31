1 dead after RV fire in Polk County, officials say

The Brief An RV fire broke out on Saturday morning in Polk County. Firefighters said one person died after being trapped inside the RV. No additional injuries were reported, and no patients were transported to the hospital.



One person is dead after being trapped inside an RV that caught fire on Saturday morning in Polk County, officials say.

What happened?

What we know:

Firefighters with Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) said they responded to a working structure fire around 11:52 a.m. on Saturday at Combee Road in Lakeland.

When crews arrived, they found an RV fully engulfed in flames with an individual potentially trapped inside.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire, but said one person died.

No additional injuries were reported by the crews, and no patients were transported to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the person killed in the fire. It is currently unclear what started the RV fire.

What's next:

The incident is currently under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshals Office and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

FOX 35 News has reached out to officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

