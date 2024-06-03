Video shows arrest of suspect in deadly Sumter County sleepover stabbing

A teenager was killed, and his father remains hospitalized after another teen allegedly stabbed them during a sleepover over the weekend.

The suspect, now charged with first-degree murder, was apprehended less than two hours after the incident.

Body-worn camera footage released by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Monday shows deputies handcuffing the 16-year-old suspect. The video captures the moment deputies encountered and arrested the teen after the alleged attack on Connor Gill.

Authorities say Connor Gill, 15, was stabbed to death by a 16-year-old suspect. [Credit: Diana Lynn]

According to the police, the suspect stabbed 15-year-old Gill when he answered the door Saturday night. The victim's father attempted to intervene but was also stabbed.

Michael Carr, a family friend, explained, "Connor unlocked the door, and the door kind of started opening up, or he kicked the door open. Connor had a friend spending the night, so I thought they might have been arguing, having my back to him."

The sheriff's office released photos of the weapons used in the stabbing, noting they were purchased just days before the attack. The arrest report states that the suspect walked six miles to Gill's home before committing the crime.

Authorities are still working to provide an update on the condition of Connor's father.