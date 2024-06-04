Expand / Collapse search

Discover Cove Orlando has a new baby dolphin: How you can help name her

June 4, 2024
You can help name the newest dolphin at Discovery Cove Orlando. The young calf was born on March 29. There are five names to choose from: Dylan, Dahlia, Darcy, Daphne, or Dorothy. People can vote for their favorite name on Discovery Cove's Instagram Stories (@DiscoveryCove). Voting is open from June 4-9, 2024.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Discovery Cove Orlando has a new baby dolphin – and needs your help picking her name.

Damara, a 16-year-old dolphin, gave birth to the baby calf on March 29.

Since then, the calf has been spending time nursing and bonding with mom, while also getting to know some of the other members of her pod, the theme park and resort said.

How you can help name her

The dolphins' care team have selected five possible names for the young marine mammal:

  • Dylan
  • Dahlia
  • Darcy
  • Daphne
  • Dorothy

People will be able to vote for their favorite name via Discover Cove's Instagram account. Voting will begin June 4-11, 2024, via its Instagram Stories. 

The winning name will then be revealed on June 11, 2024, Discovery Cove said.