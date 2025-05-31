2 injured in Daytona Beach crash after car drives into woods, officials say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two people were injured after a car accident that caused a vehicle to travel 50 yards from the road and into the woods on Saturday afternoon in Daytona Beach, officials say.
What happened?
What we know:
Just before noon on Saturday, Daytona Beach Fire Department (DBFD) units responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Tomoka Farms Road and Dunn Avenue.
When crews arrived at the scene of the accident, they found an SUV approximately 50 yards from the road in the woods. Officials say one person was trapped inside.
Two people were injured after a car accident that took place on Saturday afternoon in Daytona Beach. (Credit: Daytona Beach Fire Department)
Firefighters immediately stabilized the vehicle and began extrication and patient care.
Two patients were taken to the hospital by Volusia County EMS. Officials say one of those patients was declared a trauma alert.
What we don't know:
The identities of the two people in the car accident and their current medical status have not yet been released. Investigators have not yet shared any details on what led to the crash.
What's next:
The Daytona Beach Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.
The FOX 35 News team has reached out to authorities for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Daytona Beach Fire Department (DBFD) in a social media post on May 31, 2025.