Meet the candidates: U.S. House District 6

article

There are two candidates running for U.S. House District 6 in Florida.

This district covers parts of Flagler, Volusia, and Lake County. The position is currently held by Michael Waltz (R). He is running for reelection. His opponent, Clint Curtis (D), beat Richard Thripp (D) in the Democratic primary earlier this year.

FOX 35 VOTER'S GUIDE: Everything you need to know about the 2020 election, including polling locations, early voting dates, and what is on the ballot

Michael Waltz (R) became a congressman in 2019. According to his campaign website, Waltz is a combat decorated Green Beret, a former Fox News Contributor, and a small business owner. He served his country in the U.S. Army for 21 years after attending the Virginia Military Institue. He has been award with our bronze stars, including two for valor. He has also served in the White House and the Pentagon during the Bush Administration as an advisor and policy director for counterterrorism.

"I am running for Congress for the privilege of serving and representing people who deserve a leader who puts their needs and the interests of our country first. I will not make a career of being an elected official and I will not take a pension," Waltz explains.

If Waltz is not reelected, his current term will end on January 3rd, 2021.

Advertisement

Clint Curtis (D) is running against Congressman Waltz. According to his campaign website, Curtis is an attorney who practices government corruption law, veterans law, and social security disability law. He attended law school at Barry University School of Law, Cambridge University in England, and McGeorge University.

He went on to become the founder of the Law Offices of Clint Curtis & Associates, which works mostly on cases of family, bankruptcy, wills, trusts, immigration, and criminal defense. He says he also has devoted hundreds of hours to providing free services to the community and holds workshops that give free legal assistance. He also reportedly is an officer of Hispanic Americans Political Initiative and is on the board of a Domestic Violence Prevention and Counseling non-profit.

Some of the key issues he highlights on his website are holding government employees accountable, establishing options to make healthcare more affordable, providing enough social security income for seniors, giving people the ability to attend college without accruing crippling debt, restructuring our immigration structure and tax system to turn working immigrants into an asset for Americans, and ensuring proper elections.

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest 2020 election updates.