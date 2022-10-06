Meet Grogu! Orlando Police Department welcomes newest K-9 to the force

article

The Orlando Police Department welcomed a new adorable addition to the team!

K-9 Grogu is the newest member of the force. The department posted photos on social media to introduce the cute pup to the community.

"He has already developed a close bond to his human, Sergeant Rafael Ospina," Orlando police said.

Their Facebook page was filled with comments and well wishes for the new crimefighter.

"Welcome aboard, Grogu!"

"What a good boy!!! Thank you both for your service! Stay safe!"