Meet Grogu! Orlando Police Department welcomes newest K-9 to the force

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10:47AM
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department welcomed a new adorable addition to the team!

K-9 Grogu is the newest member of the force. The department posted photos on social media to introduce the cute pup to the community. 

"He has already developed a close bond to his human, Sergeant Rafael Ospina," Orlando police said.  

Their Facebook page was filled with comments and well wishes for the new crimefighter.

"Welcome aboard, Grogu!"

"What a good boy!!! Thank you both for your service! Stay safe!"