PHOTOS: Scaffolding tumbles onto downtown Orlando streets, creating massive mess

The unstable scaffolding of an office building in downtown Orlando came tumbling down onto the road Wednesday afternoon.

SKYFOX flew over the area providing an aerial view of the massive mess littering the road.

It's unclear whether the scaffolding collapsed or if it was intentionally taken down by construction workers. FOX 35 News has reached out to construction contractor Balfour Beatty and to the City of Orlando for more information.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

The area – Orange Avenue from Church and Jackson streets – has been closed for two weeks as crews worked to stabilize the scaffolding.

RELATED HEADLINES:

At least 11 businesses had to temporarily shut its doors while crews worked to develop a deconstruction plan.

It's unknown when the area is expected to reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.