11 downtown Orlando businesses forced to temporarily close amid unstable scaffolding

By
Published 
Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some businesses in downtown Orlando have been forced as a result of unstable scaffolding in the area. 

According to the construction contractor Balfour Beatty, workers stabilized the scaffolding and are trying to develop a deconstruction plan.  

The road closures include: 

  • Orange Avenue from Central Avenue to Jackson Street
  • Pine Street, Garland Avenue to Court Avenue
  • Church Street, Garland Avenue to Court Avenue

Businesses temporarily closed downtown

  • Solita Tacos & Margaritas
  • Kres Chophouse
  • 1-Up Orlando
  • HighT
  • Chillers
  • Clandestino
  • Kymberly Group Payroll Solution
  • Jerzy Nieves Photography
  • High Tide
  • Irish Shannon's
  • Cahoots Video Game Bar

The city said they expect the closures to remain through the weekend and potentially into next week.  