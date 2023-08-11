11 downtown Orlando businesses forced to temporarily close amid unstable scaffolding

Some businesses in downtown Orlando have been forced as a result of unstable scaffolding in the area.

According to the construction contractor Balfour Beatty, workers stabilized the scaffolding and are trying to develop a deconstruction plan.

The road closures include:

Orange Avenue from Central Avenue to Jackson Street

Pine Street, Garland Avenue to Court Avenue

Church Street, Garland Avenue to Court Avenue

Businesses temporarily closed downtown

Solita Tacos & Margaritas

Kres Chophouse

1-Up Orlando

HighT

Chillers

Clandestino

Kymberly Group Payroll Solution

Jerzy Nieves Photography

High Tide

Irish Shannon's

Cahoots Video Game Bar

The city said they expect the closures to remain through the weekend and potentially into next week.