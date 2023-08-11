11 downtown Orlando businesses forced to temporarily close amid unstable scaffolding
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some businesses in downtown Orlando have been forced as a result of unstable scaffolding in the area.
According to the construction contractor Balfour Beatty, workers stabilized the scaffolding and are trying to develop a deconstruction plan.
The road closures include:
- Orange Avenue from Central Avenue to Jackson Street
- Pine Street, Garland Avenue to Court Avenue
- Church Street, Garland Avenue to Court Avenue
Businesses temporarily closed downtown
- Solita Tacos & Margaritas
- Kres Chophouse
- 1-Up Orlando
- HighT
- Chillers
- Clandestino
- Kymberly Group Payroll Solution
- Jerzy Nieves Photography
- High Tide
- Irish Shannon's
- Cahoots Video Game Bar
The city said they expect the closures to remain through the weekend and potentially into next week.