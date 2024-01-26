Massive Publix shopping cart spotted cruising through neighborhood blasting '80s hit: 'Gotta love Florida'

A small community in West Central Florida is celebrating the opening of its newest Publix in a big way.

Wesley Chapel resident Lauren Hunter captured a video of a massive Publix shopping cart rolling through the Epperson Lagoon neighborhood on Wednesday, just one day ahead of the grand opening of Publix's Innovation Springs store. Wesley Chapel is located less than a half-hour north of Tampa.

"The Epperson (Lagoon) community in Wesley Chapel has been waiting for the Publix to open for what seems like years, and the day finally came," Hunter told FOX 35. "This guy was driving around the neighborhood making sure everyone knew when the grand opening day was."

MORE PUBLIX NEWS : These 3 Florida cities are getting a new Publix in February 2024

Photo: Lauren Hunter

Hunter posted the video on TikTok, and it went viral among Florida residents who couldn't help but giggle at the comically large shopping cart rolling down the street blasting Poison's "Nothin' But a Good Time."

"Please!! Why did I think this was a regular shopping cart rolling till it passed by," one user said.

"This is so Florida," said another.

"What an amazing job to have," another user wrote.

The new 55,701-square-foot grocery store opened its doors for the first time on Thursday – and nearby residents are ecstatic that a grocery store is just a hop, skip and a jump away from home.

"Epperson Lagoon is really its own small little town and there was not a Publix close enough to run and grab something quickly," Hunter said. "Now, we can drive our golf cart right down the street and get that one forgotten item and make it home in time to finish dinner."

RELATED : Central Florida native becomes first-ever Pub Sub customer at Kentucky’s first Publix: ‘Ultimate goal’

Publix said the gigantic shopping cart is just one way to let the community know a new store is coming.

"The giant shopping cart was a hit at the grand opening of our new Wesley Chapel location yesterday," a Publix spokesperson told FOX 35. "While it’s only used on a limited basis for now, you never know where it might roll up!"

The new Wesley Chapel location, located at 32265 Overpass Road, features all the Publix favorites, including departments for produce, meat, baked goods, deli and wine, plus a pours area featuring wine, beer, coffee and smoothies to drink while you shop. There's also an upstairs seating area for Publix customers to eat their Pub Subs.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Upstairs seating (Photo: Publix)

"Gotta love Florida," Hunter said.