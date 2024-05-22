AdventHealth begins site work on ‘hospital of the future’ in Lake Nona

AdventHealth has unveiled plans for its "Hospital of the Future," which will be built in Lake Nona.

The 10-story facility will offer state-of-the-art medical treatments and include an amphitheater, shopping areas, and restaurants. Site work is already underway at 10999 Narcoossee Road.

The hospital will initially feature 80 beds, with the capacity to expand to 320.

The new facility will provide various services, including men’s health, bariatrics, neurology, cardiology, and orthopedics. Notably, it will include an incision-less surgical suite focused on advanced treatments, such as using ultrasound to destroy tumors and alleviate tremors in Parkinson’s disease patients.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ AdventHealth has begun work on a 10-story hospital located at 10999 Narcoossee Road. In addition to the hospital, there will be a medical office building and multiple buildings housing retail and dining options, making the campus an attraction even for residents who don’t need medical care. [Credit: AdventHealth]

"We envision this as a health and wellbeing destination, integrated into the Lake Nona community with something to offer to everyone," said Doug Harcombe, hospital CEO.

The 25-acre campus will align with Lake Nona’s commitment to wellness and community. It will feature a lake promenade, event lawn, amphitheater, and connections to the Lake Nona Trail. In addition to the hospital, the campus will include a medical office building and several buildings with retail and dining options, creating an attractive destination even for those not seeking medical care.

"As the fastest-growing community in Central Florida, we are eager to ensure our residents have access to the most innovative treatments available," said Craig Collin, president and COO of Tavistock Development Group. "We are pleased to have AdventHealth expand its presence in Lake Nona."

ESA is the architect on the project, and Brasfield & Gorrie is the general contractor.

The hospital is slated to open in 2026.