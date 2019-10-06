Marketing professor gives his take on Disney gondola malfunction

FOX 35 spoke to a local professor about the Disney Skyliner malfunctioning.

He said he believes the park is doing a thorough investigation to figure out what happened.

Just one week after Disney debuted its new Skyliner gondolas, they crashed into one another Saturday night, causing passengers to be stranded.

"To see an event like this so soon after the opening, it's unfortunate," said Professor of Marketing Dr. Mark Johnston.

He teaches at the Crummer Graduate School of Business.

Dr. Johnston has spent a lot of time studying Disney and its operations through the years.

"I think that what they're doing right now is, 'What happened? How did this happen?'" Dr. Johnston said.

He said Disney is investigating what caused the ride to fail.

"They're looking at their engineering drawings," Dr. Johnston said. "They're talking to people that were there working and in the middle of what was happening at the time. So, they're collecting the facts to assess really what happened."

He said they are also taking steps to make sure it never happens again.

"These rides are very complex," Dr. Johnston said. "It takes quite a long time to design and build it, and they do a lot of testing around, simulations, and plus after the ride's built just to be sure that it's safe."

Dr. Johnston said that safety is key to Disney.

No injuries were reported when the gondolas malfunctioned.