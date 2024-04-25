When is EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival in 2024?

Get your tastebuds ready for a culinary journey around the world – without ever leaving Central Florida.

The 2024 EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival is slated to return at Walt Disney World on Aug. 29 through Nov. 23, Disney Parks announced this week.

"As many of you know, there’s always something to celebrate in the neighborhoods of EPCOT, from nature and discovery to culture and cuisine. And while the park has so much to offer every day, here are a few things you won’t want to miss at this year’s festival," Disney Parks said in a recent blog.

Returning favorites on the menu include Belgian Waffles with Berry Compote and Whipped Cream and Warm Chocolate Ganache. Fans can also feast on Apple Strudel and Passionfruit Cheesecake and Toasted Macadamia Nuts.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Belgian Waffles with Berry Compote and Whipped Cream (Photo: Disney Parks)

Emile's Fromage Montage is also returning for the 2024 festival.

"This fun food stroll encourages guests to sample a variety of delicious cheeses served in inventive ways. Purchase any five cheese dishes from the official Global Marketplaces list in your Festival Passport and make sure to collect a stamp for each dish purchased. Once you’ve collected all five stamps, bring the passport to the specified location for a specialty unique item to enjoy!" Disney Parks said.

Disney Parks also teased a visit from Figment the purple dragon, who will be "cooking up some fun this fall just in time for the festival."

Click here for more details about the 2024 EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival, including the CommuniCore Hall and Eat to the Beat Concert Series.