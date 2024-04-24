article

The Villages is finally getting its own Costco!

Sumter County District 5 Commissioner Don Wiley confirmed the news on his Facebook page Monday. The new location will be found on County Road 466 in the lot next Hobby Lobby, he said.

This marks the first-ever Costco in The Villages – and in Sumter County. A BJ's Wholesale Club and Sam's Club are both open in nearby Lady Lake.

Costco has not yet listed The Villages location on its "coming soon" site.

FOX 35 is working to get more details about the new location.