VIDEO: Drunk Florida woman spits on deputies, angrily screams, bangs head during arrest, officials say

A Florida woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly spit on Flagler County deputies and caused a dramatic scene during her arrest last week, authorities said.

Julia Jones, 40, of Palm Coast, was arrested Friday on charges of disorderly intoxication in a public place, causing disturbance, battery on a law enforcement officer and possession of Hydrocodone, the Flagler Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Just after 7 p.m., deputies responded to a duplex on Farraday Lane in Palm Coast after receiving a 911 call regarding a "highly intoxicated female." A witness told deputies that Jones "had possibly drank 2 liters of Vodka already today and had an Uber deliver three more liters of Vodka" according to an arrest affidavit.

(Photo via screengrab of Flagler Sheriff's Office bodycam video)

When they arrived, they found Jones, who could not keep her balance when speaking and smelled strongly of alcohol, officials said.

In a body camera video released by the sheriff's office, two deputies ask her to stand next to the patrol car to prevent her from swaying into oncoming traffic.

She then became extremely irate and began to scream – and on multiple occasions, she could be heard on the video seemingly screaming at the top of her lungs.

While deputies attempted to detain her to prevent further disturbance, officials said she began spitting on the deputies and struggled to break free. After several minutes, deputies and medical personnel were able to handcuff her and place her in the back of a patrol car.

(Photo via screengrab of Flagler Sheriffs Office bodycam video)

Jones then sprawled herself across the backseat and began to use multiple expletives while berating deputies, the video showed.

"You are idiots! You are f***ing idiots," Jones screamed, as she continued to order that they let her out of the vehicle.

The deputy ultimately pulled over after Jones began to violently bang her head repeatedly against the back of a seat while actively screaming, the video showed.

"Ma'am, stop banging your head," a deputy is heard saying. Jones replied, "No! You answer me, God d**n it!"

(Photo via screengrab of Flagler Sheriff's Office bodycam video)

She was ultimately taken to a local hospital for medical clearance before she was booked into the Flagler County jail.

Julia Jones (Photo via Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

She posted a bond of $7,500 and was released.