Iconic Orlando nightclub Parliament House planning 2 new venues

The Parliament House, which served as a landmark LGBTQ+ nightclub and resort in Orlando for decades before closing in 2020, has announced plans for two new venues.

Progress continues on the downtown Orlando Parliament House (PH) location at 29 S. Orange Ave. near the intersection with Pine St. Meanwhile, the owner confirmed to FOX 35 News that a second location will be at 2000 N. Orange Ave. in the Ivanhoe Village area at the site of the short-lived Elevate Rooftop Lounge (formerly M Lounge), which closed in January 2023.

The Ivanhoe building already features signage bearing the name "PH Ivanhoe," and the owner has confirmed that it will also include a rooftop bar. The Ivanhoe location will be across the street from another longstanding LGBTQ+ establishment, Savoy Orlando, and its neighboring lounge, Ivanhoe 1915.

No opening dates have been set for either PH location.

The original Parliament House, an iconic venue for the LGBTQ+ community, closed its doors on Orange Blossom Trail in November 2020 after operating for 45 years as an all-gay resort. Before that, it served as one of eight motels in the Parliament House Motor Inn chain, first opening in 1962. After declining occupancy due to competition from nearby Walt Disney World, which opened about a decade later, the motel was on the brink of bankruptcy when it changed ownership.

Demolition of the former Parliament House resort was completed in 2021 after being acquired by a South Florida developer through a foreclosure sale valued at $300,100, according to the Orange County Property Appraiser's website.