Florida man disguises himself as woman after allegedly stealing boat

A stolen boat triggered a search in Florida's Heartland for the alleged thief – but what deputies found was the man responsible, disguised in a blonde wig, blue dress and sunglasses to elude capture, according to the Glades County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were alerted on Wednesday afternoon just after 3 to a stolen boat at the Old Caloosa Lodge in Lakeport, according to the Glades County Sheriff's Office. A preliminary investigation revealed that 33-year-old Joshua Kolotka was the alleged suspect, so deputies began to canvass the area for him.

During this search, deputies saw Kolotka leaving a residence dressed as a woman. He did this in an attempt to disguise himself, deputies said.

Joshua Kolotka was arrested on two out-of-county warrants, along with the theft of a John Deere Gator Utility Vehicle and stolen boat, according to the Glades County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Glades County Sheriff's Office)

Kolotka was taken into custody and arrested on two Okeechobee County warrants, plus the theft of the boat and John Deer Gator utility vehicle. Deputies also found multiple other items on the scene that were possibly stolen from the same area, according to deputies. No other details about the case were immediately released, but the Glades County Sheriff's Office said they're working with the Seminole Police Department to identify some of these items.

Kolotka remains in custody in Glades County without bond on a hold for Okeechobee County, records show.