Naked cruise to set sail from Florida in 2025

article

Get ready to shed your inhibitions and set sail on the ultimate nudist adventure when the Big Nude Boat sets sail from Florida in 2025.

The Big Nude Boat is making waves once again with an au naturel cruise experience that kicks off in Miami with a 10-day trip throughout the Caribbean – with stops scheduled in the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, Dominica, Martinique and St. Lucia. Bare Necessities Tour & Travel is taking over the Norwegian Pearl from Feb. 3 to Feb. 14.

There are clothes-free experiences planned throughout the trip, but the Big Nude Boat also stressed proper nudist etiquette and other rules for guests on board. For example, there's a self-serve buffet that also serves as a clothes-free area, but clothes is required inside the dining rooms. Additionally, the cruise urges guests to sit on a towel when bare bottomed or in a thong in your stateroom, on the pool deck, in the buffet area or on excursions.

The travel company also said that taking photos and videos of any person without consent is prohibited, and "no photo zones" are located throughout the cruise ship. Fondling and inappropriate touching is prohibited, and so is being naked at port. The cruise also said lingerie or fetish wear isn't allowed.

"When the ship is at sea or anchored in a port, passengers can be nude unless announcements have been made to the contrary," the cruise's website reads.

Failure to follow these rules can get you kicked off the cruise.

Information about costume parties and onboard events will be released at a later date.

The Big Nude Boat recently set sail from Tampa on Feb. 25 to March 3.

Click here for more information about the Big Nude Boat.