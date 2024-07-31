Man stabbed in neck, back while waiting for Uber in Cocoa Beach: Police

article

A man was arrested in Cocoa Beach after he allegedly stabbed another man who was waiting for an Uber, police said.

On July 28, deputies responded to the Dirty Oar Beer Company after a man had been stabbed several times. The man had been eating out with his family and was attempting to order an Uber in Cocoa Village when Jeremy Moore became verbally aggressive, an affidavit shows.

Moore reportedly attacked the man from behind, stabbing him in his neck and back. The man struck Moore in the head, who then fled from the area, police said.

During the investigation, police said they were advised that Moore was at a home near Parkway Drive in Cocoa. Moore allegedly went to the home shirtless and told a woman that he was in a physical altercation. She then kicked him out shortly before police arrived.

Another person told police that Moore was hiding out under the Lee Wenner Park Bridge.

When they went to canvas the bridge area, they found Moore, who admitted to striking the man multiple times.

Moore was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.