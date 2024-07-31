Tropical depression could form near Florida this weekend, NHC says

A large tropical wave in the Caribbean could develop into a tropical depression near Florida or the Bahamas as early as the end of this week or this weekend, according to a Wednesday morning update from the National Hurricane Center.

The disturbance, currently located near the Lesser Antilles, is producing a broad area of disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Environmental conditions in this area are favorable for development as the tropical wave moves toward the west-northwest over the Greater Antilles and the Bahamas, forecasters said.

There's a medium (60%) chance that this system develops. Should it develop into anything stronger than a tropical depression, the next storm name on tap for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is Debby.

It's not totally clear yet what, if any, impacts this disturbance could bring to the Central Florida region, the National Weather Service office in Melbourne said on Tuesday.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said that tropical models are mostly leaning toward a track out in the Atlantic Ocean with limited impacts in Florida. The heaviest weather is staying over 100 miles offshore, he added.

"In this scenario, if you hadn't been watching the weather, you may never know a tropical depression or tropical storm was tracking offshore of Florida toward the Carolinas," Garner said.

Additionally, it should be noted that Saharan dust in the Atlantic is to credit for keeping this tropical wave weak. As the dust's influence wanes this weekend, there will be a window for the disturbance to develop into a tropical depression, or maybe Tropical Storm Debby. That late-bloom might not happen in an area south of Jacksonville, however.

Regardless of development, residents and visitors should keep an eye on the forecast and make sure their hurricane plan and emergency supply kit are in place for the hurricane season already in progress.