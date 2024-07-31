Brevard Zoo rehabilitates, releases loggerhead turtle back to sea

article

The Brevard Zoo Sea Turtle's Healing Center has been working tirelessly over the last three months to get Jupiter, a loggerhead turtle, back home.

According to Jess Patterson, a certified veterinary technician with the zoo's healing center, Jupiter was very emaciated and was covered in barnacles.

Patterson and her team have worked quickly to get Jupiter at a healthy weight.

"They almost doubled their weight with us. They left at about 80 pounds, so they came in a little over 45," said Patterson.

The Sea Turtle Healing Center has been open since 2014 and releases like Jupiter's are the best case scenario.

The center sees about 100 patients a year, whether the turtles are recovering from an injury to needing treatment for an illness, the center is ready to go to give them a little help.

"So this is the day that we always hope and pray for. You know some patients aren't lucky enough to make it to this day, so every turtle that gets a release is a big reason to celebrate," said Patterson.

Patterson said about 200 community members came out to celebrate Jupiter's release.

If you find a sick or injured turtle, call the sea turtle healing center's Hotline at 321-206-0646 and leave them a message about where you found it.