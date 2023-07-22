Man sets fire to Orlando high-rise • 14 arrested in FL drug bust • Golf cart driving toddler hits, kill FL boy

A man was arrested after setting fire to a downtown Orlando high-rise building, 14 people were arrested in a Volusia County drug bust after a Holly Hill home was raided by law enforcement, a 3-year-old driving a golf cart hit and killed another child, the Florida Department of Education met earlier this week approving several controversial rules for the upcoming school year, and a chaotic fight broke out at a Florida movie theater over seats: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.

Man arrested on arson charge after fire in Downtown Orlando high rise

Residents in a downtown Orlando high-rise are learning more details about a fire in their building that turned out to be arson. Some residents in the Paramount on Lake Eola woke up to a fire alarm in the early morning hours of July 5, not long after the Fourth of July festivities at Lake Eola. Investigators say firefighters were slowed down at first by a mattress leaning against the front door. They say the oven was filled with trash, and turned on the highest setting. Smoke detectors were broken or removed, sprinklers were covered, vents were blocked, and incense sticks were stuck in electrical outlets according to the report.

14 arrested in bust at Florida drug house, deputies say

Photo: Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said a problem house in Holly Hill was raided Tuesday and 14 people were arrested on suspected drug charges. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a home was at the center of several calls about narcotics activity and overdoses, including a deadly one. Tuesday morning, members of the East Volusia Narcotics Task Force, Volusia Bureau of Investigation and VSO SWAT executed a search warrant and arrested everyone inside.

3-year-old driving golf cart hits, kills Florida boy, troopers say

A 3-year-old Florida boy driving a golf cart hit and killed another child Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 4 p.m. on a private property on Orange River Boulevard in Lee County. FHP said the Fort Myers toddler was driving north, approaching a curve near the residence when he hit the 7-year-old boy in the front yard.

Several controversial rules for upcoming Florida school year approved by board of education

The Florida Department of Education met at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel on Wednesday where the board approved several new controversial rules for the upcoming school year. The board approved a rule that bans teachers from asking and using students' preferred pronouns. Students must also use the bathroom of their sex assigned at birth. Anyone caught using a bathroom designated for a gender different from their sex could be issued a trespass violation. Teachers cannot teach students Pre-K through eighth grade about sexual orientation or gender identity. In grades 9th-12th, teachers can't teach those topics unless it's a state requirement, like a health lesson. But a parent can opt to take their child out of that lesson.

Chaotic fight breaks out at Florida movie theater over seats: deputies

Moviegoers at a Florida theater paid to see Tom Cruise in the new Mission: Impossible movie, but got a different show instead. A man was attacked during a fight that broke out near the front of an AMC theater in Pompano Beach on July 10 in what the Broward Sheriff's Office is calling a man's "worst performance at the movies," according to a press release.