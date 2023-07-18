14 arrested in bust at Florida drug house, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said a problem house in Holly Hill was raided Tuesday and 14 people were arrested on suspected drug charges.
The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a home was at the center of several calls about narcotics activity and overdoses, including a deadly one. Tuesday morning, members of the East Volusia Narcotics Task Force, Volusia Bureau of Investigation and VSO SWAT executed a search warrant and arrested everyone inside.
Also inside the home at 817 South Flamingo Drive were small amounts of fentanyl and crack cocaine, deputies said.
During the arrests, deputies said neighbors came out onto their yards to applaud.
"GREAT JOB ALL! The community really wanted this," Chitwood commented on the post.
Here's a list of who Volusia deputies arrested Tuesday, including their charges and bond:
- Billy McMakin (homeowner), 48 - Possession of fentanyl ($5,000), possession of paraphernalia ($1,000)
- Alice Fae Favors, 61 - Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon ($5,000), possession of narcotic paraphernalia ($1,000)
- Nicole Lovelace, 47 - Possession of cocaine ($5,000), possession of narcotic paraphernalia ($1,000)
- Trevelle Wiley, 46 - Possession of heroin ($5,000), possession of Schedule III substance ($5,000), possession of narcotic paraphernalia ($1,000)
- Ashlee McElvin, 35 - Possession of heroin ($5,000), possession of Schedule III substance ($5,000), possession of narcotic paraphernalia ($1,000)
- Louis Reed, 66 - Possession of narcotic paraphernalia ($1,000)
- Lynda White, 59 - Possession of narcotic paraphernalia ($1,000)
- Felicia Brooks, 51 - Providing false name to law enforcement ($1,000), possession of narcotic paraphernalia ($1,000), violation of pre-trial release
- Charles Ruckman, 43 - Possession of narcotic paraphernalia
- Wayne Ford, 44 - Possession of narcotic paraphernalia ($1,000)
- Erik Ross, 39 - Possession of narcotic paraphernalia ($1,000)
- Mary Favors, 63 - Possession of narcotic paraphernalia ($1,000)
- Stacy Ryan, 47 - Possession of narcotic paraphernalia ($1,000)
- Daniel Lanning, 39 - Possession of narcotic paraphernalia ($1,000)