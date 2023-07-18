14 arrested in bust at Florida drug house, deputies say

article

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said a problem house in Holly Hill was raided Tuesday and 14 people were arrested on suspected drug charges.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a home was at the center of several calls about narcotics activity and overdoses, including a deadly one. Tuesday morning, members of the East Volusia Narcotics Task Force, Volusia Bureau of Investigation and VSO SWAT executed a search warrant and arrested everyone inside.

Also inside the home at 817 South Flamingo Drive were small amounts of fentanyl and crack cocaine, deputies said.

During the arrests, deputies said neighbors came out onto their yards to applaud.

"GREAT JOB ALL! The community really wanted this," Chitwood commented on the post.

Here's a list of who Volusia deputies arrested Tuesday, including their charges and bond: