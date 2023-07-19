Several controversial rules for upcoming Florida school year approved by board of education

The Florida Department of Education Board approved several new controversial rules for the upcoming school year.

The Florida Department of Education met at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel on Wednesday where the board approved several new controversial rules for the upcoming school year.

The board approved a rule that bans teachers from asking and using students' preferred pronouns. Students must also use the bathroom of their sex assigned at birth. Anyone caught using a bathroom designated for a gender different from their sex could be issued a trespass violation.

One eighth-grade public school teacher said she'll continue to use preferred pronouns this upcoming school year.

"I am a good teacher. I would like to think that I won’t be fired over something as silly as pronouns and the culture war they’re trying to push," said teacher Carol Cleaver. "It’s more important to focus on the standards we are trying to teach and my record as an educator so no I’m not worried."

Teachers cannot teach students Pre-K through eighth grade about sexual orientation or gender identity. In grades 9th-12th, teachers can't teach those topics unless it's a state requirement, like a health lesson. But a parent can opt to take their child out of that lesson.

An eighth-grade public school teacher we spoke with said he agrees with the board's decision to ban these conversations in the classrooms.

"Those conversations are best left to parents at home when they see fit," said teacher Matthew Woodside. "Not for school. School is meant for learning subjects that they need to succeed. Over sexualizing our kids by bringing those un-needlingly into the classroom it's inappropriate."

There will also be big changes to the social studies standards for African American History for grades K-12. The board had a task force re-write the new African American History Curriculum. The board feels they created a curriculum that provides a depth of knowledge of what African Americans have gone through.

"It’s objective, it covers all the topics, and it's nonsense to say otherwise," said Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. with the Florida Department of Education. "I wish they would look at the details of the standards. Anyone with a background will see this shows all of the parts of African American History which is American History."

Diaz was alluding to the opposition they received from some people during the public comment section of the meeting when the new standards were discussed.

Sen. Geraldine Thompson says this was an effort, but the new standards are not a comprehensive account of African American history. For example, she believes the Ocoee Massacre will not be taught in a way that gives the whole story, with both sides.

"I think we are shortchanging our students," said Sen. Thompson. "It’s the students who are going to suffer by not knowing the history and not knowing all of who we are. We can’t celebrate progress unless we acknowledge the pain that came with it."

The new rules will go into place this upcoming school year.