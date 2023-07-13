Tom Cruise crashes Florida movie theater during new 'Mission: Impossible' film screening

A surprise appearance by Tom Cruise at a Florida movie theater left some moviegoers feeling like they were in a mega-3D version of the new Mission: Impossible film, only to realize it was real life.

The 61-year-old actor crashed a showing of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One at a movie theater in South Miami on Tuesday. He was joined by director Christopher McQuarrie as they shook hands and took selfies with fans at the AMC Sunset Place 24.

Photos show Cruise holding a microphone, addressing the audience ahead of the nearly 3-hour film.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ SOUTH MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 11: (L-R) Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie make a surprise theatre appearance to celebrate "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at AMC Sunset Place 24 on July 11, 2023, in South Miami, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Cruise also made a surprise appearance at an Atlanta screening the same day.

"You definitely dream of moments like this," Cruise told the crowd, according to FOX 5 Atlanta. "This is amazing; this theater here, this big screen. And I just want to say hello to you all and hope you enjoy the film. We made it for you."

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, also starring Hayley Atwell and Rebecca Ferguson, tells the story of Ethan Hunt and the Impossible Mission Force team as they track down a new weapon that threatens humanity.

This is the seventh movie in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Part Two of the Dead Reckoning is slated to drop in 2024.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was released in theaters on Monday.