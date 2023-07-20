Chaotic fight breaks out at Florida movie theater over seats: deputies

Moviegoers at a Florida theater paid to see Tom Cruise in the new Mission: Impossible movie, but got a different show instead.

A man was attacked during a fight that broke out near the front of an AMC theater in Pompano Beach on July 10 in what the Broward Sheriff's Office is calling a man's "worst performance at the movies," according to a press release.

The department's Violent Crimes Unit released video of the fight Thursday, which shows a man allegedly attacking another man in the theater.

Why? Their seats.

The 63-year-old victim told officials he and his wife purchased VIP tickets for the movie, which included advance seating. When they arrived to the theater, however, two people were in their seats.

Photo: Broward Sheriffs Office Violent Crimes Unit

After politely asking if the man and woman could move from the seats, the suspect reportedly became hostile and stood up, getting in the man's face. As seen in the video, the suspect got in the victim's face, forcing him to take a step back which landed him on the theater's stairs.

That's when the victim lost his balance and fell down. The suspect is seen over him, allegedly punching him in the face. Witnesses in the theater rushed to the man's aid and pulled the suspect off him.

He suffered several injuries to his head and face as a result, officials said.

Photo: Broward Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit

The suspect and the adult female left the movie theater. The Broward Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit released surveillance footage of the two and are urging anyone with information ton contact Detective Lacey Fitzpatrick at 954-601-5905 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. They can also contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.