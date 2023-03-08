Keith Melvin Moses update: Man pleads not guilty in killings of 3 in Pine Hills mass shooting

article

Keith Melvin Moses, the 19-year-old man accused in the killings of an Orlando journalist, a young girl and a woman in her 30s in a Pine Hills neighborhood, has officially entered a not guilty plea to first-degree murder charges, according to court records.

Moses entered his plea in the shooting deaths of Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons and 9-year-old T'yonna Major on Monday. He had previously pled not guilty to 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin's murder on Feb. 24.

On the morning of Feb. 22, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Moses shot and killed Augustin while along Hialeah Street. Hours later, authorities said Lyons and news photographer Jesse Walden were at the scene covering that initial shooting when Moses returned to the neighborhood and shot them and then shot Major and her mother, while they were inside their nearby home.

Walden and Major's mother survived.

Last week, Lyon's family including his father, mother, and fiancée along with Major's parents came together to speak out publicly for the first time since the deadly shootings.

The attorney representing the families, Mark NeJame, told FOX 35 News the families want to prevent others from experiencing their tragedy.

"It's a story that has to do with gun violence in America which is the message they want to get out. This is insane what goes on in this country," NeJame said.

Moses faces two additional charges of attempted first-degree murder and a charge of armed burglary of a dwelling with a firearm, court record show.