Hit-and-run suspect tracked down by his own iPhone alert after crash: FHP

The Brief A Leesburg man was arrested after fleeing a crash, thanks to his iPhone’s automatic 911 call, the FHP said. The crash detection feature alerted troopers, who tracked and arrested Jerome Williams within minutes. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.



Jerome Williams is facing charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash early Sunday morning on Sunnyside Drive in Leesburg.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Jerome Williams crashed into a retaining wall on someone’s property and took off on foot. What led officers straight to him? His own iPhone, which automatically detected the crash and called 911. Troopers responded quickly and apprehended Williams not far from the scene.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading to the crash remain unclear. Authorities have not disclosed whether speed, impairment, or another factor caused Williams to lose control and hit the wall. It’s also not known whether Williams was aware his phone had triggered an emergency alert.

The backstory:

Apple introduced crash detection features in recent versions of the iPhone and Apple Watch, designed to automatically contact emergency services when a significant impact is detected.

The system gives the user a brief window to cancel the alert — if not, it sends location and crash data to authorities.

What they're saying:

The crash occurred early Sunday. Within seconds of the collision, the iPhone’s crash detection system activated and dialed 911 after the user failed to respond. Troopers were dispatched immediately and quickly located Williams, who had fled on foot.

"He took off running down the street, the cops caught him," said Yashia Lucien, who witnessed the crash.

Kevin Drinan, a technology expert, explained, "It’s turned on by default... if you do not respond to your watch or your phone, what happens is within 30 seconds, it’ll actually dial emergency services for you."

He was arrested at the scene, charged with hit-and-run involving property damage, and later released after posting bond.

